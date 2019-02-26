22619-AWILLIAMS-MUG.jpg

Antonio D. Williams, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, stalking, first degree recklessly endangering safety, physical abuse of child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.

