Antonio Curt Rhinehouse Jr. (aka Pooh Bear), 24, 700 block of 10th Street, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (multiple counts), misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.

