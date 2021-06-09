Anton P Gosbee
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted two children under the age of 12.
A Racine man allegedly stole a police badge from a retired officer and then approached a teenage girl, showing her the badge and saying he was an undercover police officer.
Two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported.
Eli Nunez detailed a number of assaults he has endured over the past month in the Sturtevant Transitional Facility from gang members who consider him a snitch for assisting law enforcement in solving a three-decades-old cold case, The Capital Times reported.
"I asked God, 'Can I have that?' He said, 'You gotta want it.' And I wanted it for myself," said Omunique Monroe, owner of The Unique Experience, a new beauty salon at 212 Sixth St.
With infrastructure money from American Jobs Plan, a Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee commuter train could be revived
Alderman Trevor Jung sees opportunity in the American Jobs Plan to finally construct commuter rail line connecting Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee.
Foxconn globe meeting encourages Racine County's business leaders to 'Embrace disruption … Embrace the crazy'
The message from RCEDC's annual meeting from within the Foxconn globe: "Embrace disruption … Embrace the irrational, Embrace the crazy."
Police: Racine man being arrested for OWI said 'That’s what I’m wondering' when asked where his pants were
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly pulling down his pants and getting back into his truck.
A Racine man has been charged for allegedly selling meth at the Travelodge at 3700 Northwestern Ave., the hotel that had been the troubled Riverside Inn until 2019.