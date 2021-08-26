Anthony P Oliver

 Skip to main content
Anthony (aka Darryl Jones) P Oliver, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), second degree reckless injury, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

