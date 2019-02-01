2119-KING-MUG.jpg

Anthony P. King, 48, 2300 block of West Michigan Avenue, Milwaukee, felony personal identity theft (financial gain, repeater, ten counts), attempt fraudulent use of a credit card (repeater, six counts), fraudulent use of a credit card (repeater, four counts).

