Anthony P. Daniels

Anthony Daniels

Anthony P. Daniels, 2300 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

