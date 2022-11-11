Anthony M. Scott, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities said.
Walden III Middle and High School students will temporarily be prohibited from leaving the campus Monday on the advice of the Racine Police Department.
An 18-year-old Racine County Jail inmate has been accused of throwing a cup filled with urine at a correctional officer. The inmate was given an additional $300 cash bond.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a car vs. tree crash Friday afternoon in Wind Point.
Neither referendum has any real effect, but are a way to show the levels of community support on these two issues.
The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that appeared to target the home of a local defense attorney.
A fight at a birthday party led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement, according to court documents filed this week.
The Racine Police Department is cautioning Racine County women about a man who has met women on dating apps and victimized them, resulting in financial loss.
A locally owned and operated music production and podcast studio officially opened Saturday afternoon with a bang.
Racine County's medical examiner, Michael Payne, has vacated his position after nearly 10 years on the job. County officials are providing few details about what happened.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.