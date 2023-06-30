Anthony M. Pietsch, 1700 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Anthony M. Pietsch
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly crashed into a light pole during a police chase also is facing felony drug charges.
RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who reportedly killed a duck near Root River on Friday as 32-year-old Danie…
RACINE — Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church is once again hosting its 58th annual Greek Festival this weekend on the church grounds, 1335 S. Green…
Three occupants fled after being found inside a stolen Kia. Two people have been detained and one is still at large, according to the Racine P…
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify two men who are suspected to have shot and killed two ducks near the Root River Dam.