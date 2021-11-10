Anthony L Jenkins, 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
The lead attorney defending Kyle Rittenhouse in court this month was told as a kid in Racine by a counselor that he “was the most likely student to end up in prison.” That attorney, Mark Richards, excels at keeping his clients out of prison.
That amount of weed is likely worth more than $30,000. The two charged are a 19-year-old male and 36-year-old female. The teenager said they are able to sell a pound of marijuana every 2-3 weeks.
A caregiver allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from a former patient.
15 years ago, two best friends wanted to open a restaurant. They finally did it last month in Racine
"We wanted to bring something good to this side of town," said Crystal Zaehler, who co-owns Pair of Aces Sports Bar and Grill on State Street with Marco Arteaga. "A great environment for people to come in to relax and honestly, be a home away from home."
Police in Burlington and Waterford help to capture a murder suspect charged in the stabbing death of his mother in the northern Wisconsin city of Antigo.
'A flaw in our current law' | Ride your ATV to the bar to avoid another OWI? Wis. state law says that's OK
As Union Grove and other communities consider letting ATVs travel in public roads, critics including lawmakers and cops say drunken driving on ATVs should be treated the same as it is for those in automobiles.
Jeremy Marquez's baby son died. Now, he may go to prison, depending on who the jury believes. Was the son abused? Or was it meningitis or some other illness? A mistake by medical staff may also have doomed baby A.H.
Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers.
A 22-year-old Caledonia man is accused of trading E-cigarettes for sex according to a criminal complaint issued Friday that charges him with 12 felonies.