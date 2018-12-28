122818-CANNON-MUG.jpg

Anthony L. Cannon, 38, 1600 block of Twelfth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, repeater).

