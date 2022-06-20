 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anthony E. Smith Jr.

  • 0

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Anthony E. Smith Jr., 1000 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News