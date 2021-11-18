 Skip to main content
Anthony E Smith Jr.

Anthony E Smith Jr., 1000 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use a dangerous weapon), endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

