Anthony D Lipsey, 1800 block of Racine Street, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), take vehicle without owner's consent by use or threat of force (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony personal ID theft (financial gain, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), fraudulent use of a credit card, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer, stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!