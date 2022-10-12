Anthony B. Eaton Jr., 1000 block of William Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.
A 20-year-old park in Caledonia is getting plenty of recreational upgrades, including a new skate park and splash pad, expected to cost the village more than $10 million.
The husband-and-wife team behind Waterford's popular restaurant Cafe 213 explain their decision to close the business after three years of public success — but private struggles.
WATCH NOW: Employees at this McDonald's could hardly believe what they were seeing after a drive-through customer offered to 'pay it foward' for the next person in line — setting off a chain reaction of good karma.
An 85-year-old man "inadvertently operated his vehicle forward in the driveway when he thought he was operating in reverse," the Racine Police Department reported.
When Cory Sebastian was 16 years old, she told her mom that she really wanted to make a difference in Racine. Her mom recently reminded her of that conversation.
The first play of the game for the Park High School football team Friday night was called back because of a penalty.
It was the second lockdown at Case in as many weeks.
A Caledonia man has been accused of harassing homeless people for the purposes of making an embarrassing TikTok video while pretending to be an FBI agent.
“A mom who wants to put a price on her daughter’s trauma doesn’t mean the sexual assault didn’t happen," said the prosecutor in closing remarks.
