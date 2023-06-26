Anthony A. Marin, 2600 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony A. Marin
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — Construction of Hammes Field has a price tag, one that was helped by a seven-figure donation from a family member of the field’s namesake.
RACINE — Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church is once again hosting its 58th annual Greek Festival this weekend on the church grounds, 1335 S. Green…
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District and workers’ unions seem to agree on pay raises that employees should receive next school year.
A Racine County inmate has been accused of assaulting and throwing hot coffee in the face of another prisoner, sending the man to the hospital…