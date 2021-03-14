Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks beat Wizards 125-119

Westbrook twice helped Washington fight back from multiple-possession deficits inside the final six minutes, and his 3 from the left wing tied it at 119-all with 41 seconds left.

“I don’t think we were terrible, I don’t think we were great,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “If there was anybody that was great tonight, it was Westbrook.”

Middleton answered with a pair of free throws, and defended as Westbrook missed a contested driving layup on the other end. Middleton added two more foul shots with 9.4 seconds left to increase the lead to four, Hachimura’s 3 attempt from the left wing rimmed out, and Holiday’s free throws sealed the game.

“I was just trying to keep him front, not foul him and try to contest.” Middleton said of his late sequence guarding Westbrook. “At the end of the day, I just wanted him to shoot the shot over me instead of blowing by me.”

TIP-INS

Bucks: Improved to 2-10 when shooting worse from the floor than their opponent. ... Led 36-33 at the end of the first quarter after Bobby Portis’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer. ... Rookie F Jordan Nwora (ankle) was cleared to return, said Budenholzer, but did not play. He last appeared on Feb. 1.