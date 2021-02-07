Antetokounmpo scores 24 as Bucks bury Cavaliers, 124-99

“Cleveland has beaten some good teams and Sexton is playing really well, so I’m pleased that we could come in here and win two games,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “As we continue on the road, this is something to build on.”

Milwaukee went ahead for good late in the first and took its largest lead at 122-92 on a floater by Jaylen Adams with 3:16 left in the fourth. Holiday finished with eight assists and Antetokounmpo had five.

Darius Garland had 17 points and nine assists for Cleveland. Drummond made 12 of 17 shots and was 4 of 5 from the foul line, while Taurean Prince had 12 points off the bench.

“Defensively, we’ve started taking breaks, so we’ve got to get back to basics,” Drummond said. “But we’re not going to hang our heads after this loss because we’re still in the fight and trying for a playoff position.”

Milwaukee held a 59-54 advantage at halftime thanks to 14 points and six assists from Holiday. Drummond and Sexton each scored 13 points for Cleveland as the teams combined to shoot 54.3%.

