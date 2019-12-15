Antetokounmpo, Middleton lead Bucks to 18th straight win

“When we run and our pace is really fast, everyone gets easy ones, and everyone gets open shots,” Antetokounmpo said. “It just makes the game fun. And when the game is fun, I think everyone defends, also.”

Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 13 for the Cavaliers, who grabbed a brief lead in the second quarter on a jumper by Clarkson but were then outscored 34-14 to close the period.

The Bucks’ lead grew to as many as 28 points in the third quarter, and they cruised the rest of the way for their 13th straight win at home.

“They’re explosive in offensive transition,” Cleveland coach John Beilein said. “We have to do a better job there collectively. That lead can explode on you in a minute.”

Cleveland, which had ended an eight-game losing streak with an overtime win over San Antonio on Thursday night, committed 18 turnovers that the Bucks converted into 21 points.

“Our turnovers are killing us right now,” Beilein said.

Love had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo, who missed his first game of the season Wednesday night against New Orleans, played just 24 minutes, while Middleton, who had 26 points on Friday night, played 23.