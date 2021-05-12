Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past Magic, 114-102

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second spot in the East. The Nets defeated Chicago 115-107 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee, which holds the tiebreaker over the Nets, plays two of its final three games on the road, while Brooklyn finishes with three at home. Brooklyn is two games behind Philadelphia, which lost at Indiana.

"The defense, a lot of good stretches that put us in a spot to win a game in a back-to-back, that this time of year is not easy," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Donte DiVincenzo added 19, Brook Lopez 17 and Jrue Holiday 15 for the Bucks, coming off a 146-125 loss at San Antonio on Monday. Bobby Portis had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

"Obviously last night we had a stinker," Portis said. "San Antonio, they just shot the hell out of it. But we've been coming together as a team. Hopefully, our team is trending in the right direction and peaking at the right time, knowing that the playoffs are a couple of weeks away."

Cole Anthony had 18 points and Mo Wagner 17 for the Magic.