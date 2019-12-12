Answering your questions: Do I need to answer a survey before reading a story?

Can I share my login with my friends and others?

Yes! As a bonus, all News+ Members can share a log in with others in your household, just like you share the newspaper with family or friends.

Please keep in mind, everyone who has access to a shared account also has the same access to account information and privileges.

Your account login will allow access for up to five digital devices. For security reasons, you may occasionally be asked to log in again. Be sure that "remember me" is checked at login so you don't have to enter your information on every visit.

Don’t forget, every membership comes with at least one gift membership that you can give to a family member or friend that you think is interested in membership! Click here to check how many you have available now.





Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.



