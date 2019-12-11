Another No. 1 bites the dust

Texas Tech's scruffy walk-on Avery Benson tried to crowd surf at Madison Square Garden and coach Chris Beard thrust his fist in the air at many of the same rabid fans who had told security they were going to rush the court.
The fans were held at bay after No. 1 Louisville went down -- but the dancing and water-spraying was on full blast in the Red Raiders' locker room.
Time to get rowdy? For the Red Raiders, you bet.
About the only thing wilder than the postgame party has been the upset craze at the top of the national rankings. Here's one poll position no team may want: Louisville is the latest No. 1-and-done team to lose soon after securing the top spot.
Benson sparked the Red Raiders with a pair of highlight-reel blocks, and Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped send them on their way and knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night.
Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.
"I think it just means it's a great year for college basketball," Beard said.
It was a great night for the Red Raiders (6-3).
The Cardinals (9-1) easily played their worst game of the season, shooting an abysmal 34 % from the floor and leading scorer Jordan Nwora had only 14 points. Coach Chris Mack let loose his frustration in the Jimmy V Classic game in the final 90 seconds and was whistled for a technical.
Moretti hit a pair of free throws to seal the win and Texas Tech fans sitting behind the basket told security to "move the rope, we're running on the floor!"
There was no court storming at the Garden — but another AP No. 1 bit the dust in an upset. It's the third time an unranked team has beaten an AP No. 1 this season.
"I don't know what it speaks of, I'm more worried about losing to Texas Tech," Mack said.
NO. 2 KANSAS 95, UW-MILWAUKEE 68: Devon Dotson had 22 points and nine assists while Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds for Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.
Ochai Agbaji also had 22 points for the Jayhawks (8-1), who built a 40-12 lead in the first half and cruised the rest of the way to their 26th consecutive home win. It also gave them 300 for the decade, joining Gonzaga (304) as the only Division I schools to have reached the milestone before the calendar flips to January.
Darius Roy had 25 points to lead the Panthers (5-5), who actually outscored the Jayhawks most of the second half. Leading scorer Te'Jon Lucas was held to 11 points on 1-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.
PENN STATE 76, NO. 4 MARYLAND 69: Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins to beat Maryland at State College, Pa.
Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington scored 14 and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.
Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.
INDIANA 57, UCONN 54: Indiana failed to have a double-digit scorer and still rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat UConn on at Madison Square Garden.
The Hoosiers (9-1) won their first eight games under coach Archie Miller and were on the brink of cracking the Top 25 until a 20-point loss at Wisconsin earned them only a few votes.
“You don't need to get drilled like we get drilled. but you've got to take your medicine," Miller said.
Beating a so-so UConn team may not earn IU any style points but it gutted out a win down the stretch in front of a wild Huskies crowd. UConn gave the Garden an old Big East feel in the Jimmy V Classic.
The Huskies (6-3) just couldn't do what they've done 63 other times at MSG — win.
Alterique Gilbert buried a 3 for UConn with 14.3 seconds left that pulled it to 56-54 but it coughed up the ball on a game-tying possession.
The Huskies had 22 turnovers.