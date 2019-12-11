Another No. 1 bites the dust

Texas Tech's scruffy walk-on Avery Benson tried to crowd surf at Madison Square Garden and coach Chris Beard thrust his fist in the air at many of the same rabid fans who had told security they were going to rush the court.

The fans were held at bay after No. 1 Louisville went down -- but the dancing and water-spraying was on full blast in the Red Raiders' locker room.

Time to get rowdy? For the Red Raiders, you bet.

About the only thing wilder than the postgame party has been the upset craze at the top of the national rankings. Here's one poll position no team may want: Louisville is the latest No. 1-and-done team to lose soon after securing the top spot.

Benson sparked the Red Raiders with a pair of highlight-reel blocks, and Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped send them on their way and knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night.

Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.

"I think it just means it's a great year for college basketball," Beard said.

It was a great night for the Red Raiders (6-3).