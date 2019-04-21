Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame
The Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame Enshrinement and Bowlers Appreciation Banquet is Monday, May 20, at Fountain Hall in Sturtevant.
A cash bar and social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and the ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s inductees are Ray Betchkal, Shelly Belanger, Nancy Jeter and Chris Webb, all in the Skilled category. In addition to honoring the four bowlers, former youth bowlers Ryan Zagar and Katie Zwiefelhofer will be honored, awards will be handed out for Bowlers of the Year for men, senior men, women, senior women and youth, City Tournament winners will be honored and all bowlers with a 300 game or 800 series will be recognized.
Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance from a GRA USBC director or officer, or $35 at the door.
For more information, contact GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-902-2834 (email rbaworks4u@aol.com or twored300@att.net) or Hall of Fame chairman Bill Lister at 262-880-2900 (email blister66@att.net)
UW-Parkside volleyball camps
The UW-Parkside women’s volleyball program has set the dates for its summer camps in May and July at the Parkside Sports & Activity Center in Somers.
The Elite Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11.
The Serve and Pass Clinic is July 15, the Setting Clinic is July 16 and the Hitting Clinis is July 17, all from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Information on the All-Skills Overnight Camp will be announced at a later date.
For more information, or to reserve a spot in any of these camps, please email Rangers head volleyball coach Leigh Berea at berea@uwp.edu. Registration links will be available soon and shared via email, @parksideVB on Twitter, Parkside Volleyball on Facebook and at www.parksiderangers.com
Johnson Park Retired Men’s golf
The Johnson Park Tuesday Morning Retired Men's Golf Club has openings for golfers age 50 and older, of all abilities, for the 2019 season.
Play begins on Tuesday, April 30. The spring meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Johnson Park clubhouse. The annual dues are $55.
For more information, contact Keith George by email at kgeorge428@yahoo.com or by phone at 414-520-9557.
