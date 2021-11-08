Another day, another record on Wall Street as stocks inch up

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 10.1% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after announcing that Facebook parent company Meta had chosen to use chips from AMD in its data centers. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.5%.

Steelmakers and other companies that stand to benefit from increased infrastructure spending also rallied following Congress’ passage of the infrastructure bill. Nucor gained 3.6%.

Friday’s deal eased some concerns over gridlock in Washington as a potential fight over raising the debt ceiling looms, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“Markets had sort of come to the conclusion that infrastructure was going to take longer,” he said. “But it looks like maybe the logjam is broken; it really reduces the chances we’ll have a fireworks-laden Christmas.”

Social networking company Nextdoor Holdings jumped 17% in its market debut via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

On the losing end was Tesla, which fell 4.8% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend.