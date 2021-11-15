'Annual Winter Juried Show' to open at Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The "Annual Winter Juried Show" opens from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 9.

More than 150 artists responded to the call and entered over 250 submissions in a variety of media and methods. Artists came from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois to showcase their work in this historic mansion. Gallery spaces fill both floors.

The show is open theme and open media. Three artists are awarded first, second and third place cash prizes and five artists are awarded solo shows. The exhibition curator is Glen Larson, and juror, William “Doug” Singsen, is the associate professor of art history and director of the general education program at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Somers.

In addition, the Area Artist Group galleries will open its show titled “Happy Endings.” The Area Artist Group is made up of Kenosha area artists.

And the resident artists at the Kemper Center’s Lakefront Studios will open its group show in the Lakefront Studios gallery space on the third and fourth floors of the Kemper Center above the Simmons Auditorium. Once the dorm rooms for the students at Kemper Hall, the spaces are now renovated and rented to artists as work spaces.

The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

