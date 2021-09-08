Annual Fall Festival at St. Charles in Burlington

BURLINGTON — St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 449 Conkey St., will hold its 62nd annual Fall Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26.

The festival kicks off Friday with rock music by The Gravity of Youth from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Their playlist ranges from Coldplay to REO Speedwagon to The Beatles. Food trucks will be on hand to satisfy your appetite. Raffles and prizes throughout the night. Multiple food trucks will be on site.

The fun continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with a carryout turkey dinner for $12. There will be an auto and cash raffle, games for the kids, raffles, online silent auction, $1 sweepstakes tickets and craft raffle. Music will be provided by the Twin Rivers Band from 2 to 5:45 p.m. Visit http://scfallfest.givesmart.com to place a bid or purchase raffle tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0