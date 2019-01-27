Try 1 month for 99¢
Victoria Worden and Carson Ertel were married during a 1 p.m. ceremony Dec. 29 at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church. The Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiated.

Parents of the bride are Thomas and Lisa Worden of Mount Pleasant.

The groom's parents are Maureen Ruffalo of Mount Pleasant, and Dorothy and William Ertel Jr. of Racine.

Maids of honor were Rachel Worden and Sarah Schmidt, sisters of the bride. 

Best men were Devin Ertel and Breton Ertel, brothers of the groom.

The reception was held at Roma Lodge.

The couple is living in Oak Creek.

