Victoria Worden and Carson Ertel were married during a 1 p.m. ceremony Dec. 29 at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church. The Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiated.
Parents of the bride are Thomas and Lisa Worden of Mount Pleasant.
The groom's parents are Maureen Ruffalo of Mount Pleasant, and Dorothy and William Ertel Jr. of Racine.
Maids of honor were Rachel Worden and Sarah Schmidt, sisters of the bride.
Best men were Devin Ertel and Breton Ertel, brothers of the groom.
The reception was held at Roma Lodge.
The couple is living in Oak Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.