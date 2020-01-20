Wedding: Williquette-Rasmussen
Wedding: Williquette-Rasmussen

Judie Williquette and Jerry Rasmussen

Judie Cacciotti Williquette and Jerry Rasmussen, formerly of Mount Pleasant, were united in marriage during a 5 p.m. ceremony Nov. 24, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Pastors Jim and Rosemary Hendrickson officiated.

The bride is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Cacciotti Sr.

The groom is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold Rasmussen.

Maid of honor was Doris Pirk.

Best man was Dan Kahn.

The reception followed the ceremony at Infusino's. The couple went on a Caribbean cruise for their honeymoon.

They are living in Kenosha. Judie is the former owner of Peacock Boutique in Racine. Jerry, a U.S. Navy veteran, is retired from the Racine County Sheriff's Department.

