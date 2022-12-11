Wedding: Wendt-Mohr

Taylor Alexandria Wendt and Alexander Howard Mohr were married during a 4 p.m. ceremony June 11 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant. Rich Null, bride’s uncle, officiated.

Parents of the bride are Amy Mordja of Racine, and Bill and Renne Wendt of Somers. The bride is the granddaughter of Ned and Sharon Christopherson of Caledonia, and the late Louis and Jill Mordja.

The groom’s parents are Loreen Greene Mohr of Racine, and Tom and Denise Mohr of Racine. The groom is the grandson of the late Lucy and Howard Greene Sr., and the late Ralph and Dorothea Mohr.

Matron of honor was Courtney Rigden. Bridesmaids were Jennifer Rivers, Brittany Null (bride’s cousin) and Jenna Brown.

Best man was Cullen Farrell. Groomsmen were Gary Mohr (groom’s brother), Brett Greene (groom’s cousin) and Josh Rigden.

The reception was held at Meadowbrook Country Club.

The Mohrs are living in Racine.