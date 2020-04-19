Wedding: VanKoningsveld-Reischl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The grounds of Folk Song Farms in Richfield was the setting Oct. 26 when Elizabeth VanKoningsveld and Andrew Reischl were married during a 3 p.m. ceremony. Thomas and Catherine Reischl officiated.

Parents of the bride are Daniel and Catherine Van Koningsveld of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Theodore and LaVerne Kerkman; the late Peter Van Koningsveld; and the late Margaret and James Fohr.

The groom is the son of Gregory and Kristin Reischl of Racine. He is the grandson of the late Alexander Reischl, the late Dorthy Smollen, and the late Frederick and Mary Jensen.

Maid of honor was Sara Van Koningsveld, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Elissa Hulit, Elisabeth Brandt (groom's sister) and Katy Scott Sage.

Best man was Lukas Reischl, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Jason Orr and Jonathan Erd.

Ring bearer was Finigan Brandt, nephew of the groom.

Mike Koscielak and Mike Sage were the ushers. The couple's two dogs, Hera and Duke, were part of the ceremony.

A barn reception was held at Folk Song Farms.

The Reischls are living in Brown Deer. Elizabeth is an event coordinator for the American Lung Association of Wisconsin in Brookfield. The groom is a police officer for Milwaukee.

