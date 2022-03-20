Wedding: Suzuki-Weyers

The Moana Gardens in Honolulu, Hawaii, was the setting Jan. 28 when Ayako Suzuki and John Russell Weyers were married during a 2 p.m. ceremony. Minister Kelehua Kawai officiated. The Hawaiian wedding ceremony and celebration with immediate family followed their Aug. 26 marriage in Tokyo, Japan.
Parents of the bride are Masanori and Sayuri Suzuki of Hiroshima, Japan. She is the granddaughter of the late Matsujiro and Natsuko Suzuki, and the late Takeaki and Sachiko Imamura.
The groom's parents are Russell and Debra Weyers of Mount Pleasant. The groom is the grandson of Jerry and Joan Petersen of Mount Pleasant, the late Gloria Petersen, and the late Frank and Barb Weyers.
Maid of honor was Claire Weyers, sister of the groom. Flower girls were Charlotte and Anna Holdenried, nieces of the couple.
Best man was the groom's brother, Ben Weyers.
The reception was held at Michel's in Honolulu. The couple honeymooned in Maui.
- Man still alive, in critical condition, after being shot in the head Sunday night in Racine
- Home care aide accused of using Racine home to sell cocaine, fentanyl and meth
- UPDATED: 14-year-old killed in Racine was a quiet kid with immense football talent
- Two Racine houses struck by gunfire Monday night; no injuries reported
- After 100 years, Twin Disc is selling its historic Racine Street headquarters
- GUILTY: Woman accused of killing Peggy Johnson-Schroeder, dumping her body here is going to prison
- Teen allegedly assaulted Horlick student who stepped on his shoes
- Man accused of shoving a woman's head in a toilet, giving her a 'deathly swirly'
- Racine teenager facing felony charges for allegedly causing $8,000 worth of damage to rental property
- UPDATED: Two juveniles in custody after firearm discharged inside Racine school
- All Racine County full-time employees now ensured $15 minimum wage
- High school teacher challenges incumbent-farmer to represent Caledonia on Racine County Board
- Racine has a soil problem
- Felon later arrested for gun possession, drugs allegedly sped 70 mph through Racine school zone during chase
- Third-generation owner of Bendtsen's Bakery remembered for humor, help, generosity
They are living in Valencia, Calif. Ayako, 38, is a free-lance writer and life coach for Japanese women. John, 37, is CFO of FMI Aerotructures.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!