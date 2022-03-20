Wedding: Suzuki-Weyers

The Moana Gardens in Honolulu, Hawaii, was the setting Jan. 28 when Ayako Suzuki and John Russell Weyers were married during a 2 p.m. ceremony. Minister Kelehua Kawai officiated. The Hawaiian wedding ceremony and celebration with immediate family followed their Aug. 26 marriage in Tokyo, Japan.

Parents of the bride are Masanori and Sayuri Suzuki of Hiroshima, Japan. She is the granddaughter of the late Matsujiro and Natsuko Suzuki, and the late Takeaki and Sachiko Imamura.

The groom's parents are Russell and Debra Weyers of Mount Pleasant. The groom is the grandson of Jerry and Joan Petersen of Mount Pleasant, the late Gloria Petersen, and the late Frank and Barb Weyers.

Maid of honor was Claire Weyers, sister of the groom. Flower girls were Charlotte and Anna Holdenried, nieces of the couple.

Best man was the groom's brother, Ben Weyers.

The reception was held at Michel's in Honolulu. The couple honeymooned in Maui.

They are living in Valencia, Calif. Ayako, 38, is a free-lance writer and life coach for Japanese women. John, 37, is CFO of FMI Aerotructures.

