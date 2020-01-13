Wedding: Small-Letsch

Charlotte Rose Small became the bride of Robert "Bobby" Benjamin Letsch during a 1:30 p.m. ceremony July 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Rev. Steve Varghese officiated.

Parents of the bride are Lori and Chuck Lee of Caledonia, and Andrew and Theresa Small of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Melvin and Esther Sorenson, and the late Wallace and Jacqueline Small.

The groom's parents are Robert A. and Gayle Letsch of Racine. The groom is the grandson of Robert C. Letsch of Racine, the late Karen Letsch, and Gary and Carol Dawley of Racine.

Maid of honor was Rachel Small, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Abigail Small (bride's sister) and Emily Van Meter (groom's cousin). Flower girl was Isabella Van Meter, cousin of the groom.

Best man was Jacob Letsch, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Max Letsch and Ben Letsch, brothers of the groom.

Justin Cancilla, Robert Slagle and Sebastian Townsend were the ushers.

The reception was held at Memorial Hall.

The bride and groom where childhood sweethearts, having dated each other since they were 14 and 15 years old. The couple honeymooned in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

They are living in Franksville. Charlotte, 24, is a CPA and assistant controller at Vonco Products in Trevor. Bobby, 26, is an operations manager at Health-E Vend in Franksville.

