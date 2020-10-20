 Skip to main content
Wedding: Shuman-Grimm
Wedding: Shuman-Grimm

Austin Grimm and Taylor Shuman

Austin Grimm and Taylor Shuman

A beautiful ceremony overlooking Lake Sherwood in Rome, Wis., was the setting Sept. 26 when Taylor Shuman and Austin Grimm were married during a 4 p.m. ceremony. Stephen Grimm officiated.

A memorable weekend celebration started with a Friday evening welcome party Sept. 25 at the home of the bride’s grandparents, Gary and Micky Beranis.

Parents of the bride are Al and Pam Shuman of Mount Pleasant.

The groom’s parents are Stephen and Melissa Grimm of Pleasant Prairie, and Gloria and Herb Ciezadlo of The Villages, Fla.

Flower girls were Giuliana Grimm (groom’s sister) and Addie Beranis (bride’s cousin).

The Griimms are living in Madison. Taylor, 28, is a speech pathologist in Oregon, Wis. Austin, 30, is a mortgage underwriter in Madison.

