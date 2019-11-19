Wedding: Ryan-Weyers

Catherine Egan Ryan and Benjamin Jerome Weyers were married during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony Oct. 26 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Evergreen Park, Ill. The Rev. Paul Guzman officiated.

Parents of the bride are Michael and Ellie Ryan of Evergreen Park. The bride is the granddaughter of Bill and Helen Brett of Evergreen Park, and the late Martin and Judith Ryan.

The groom's parents are Russell and Debra Weyers of Mount Pleasant. The groom is the grandson of Jerry and Joan Petersen of Mount Pleasant; the late Gloria Petersen; and the late Frank and Barb Weyers.

Matron of honor was the bride's sister, Meghan Mutlu.

Bridesmaids were Susan Spears, Alexa Gunsell, Melissa O'Connor and Melanie Enright (bride's cousin).

Flower girl was the groom's niece, Charlotte Holdenried. She carried a basket used by the groom at his grandparents' wedding in 1991.

Best man was the groom's brother, John Weyers. Groomsmen were Alex Lieberman, Drew Timler, Paul Nielsen and David Godin.

Greeters were Claire Weyers (groom's sister) and Claire Ryan (bride's sister).