Wedding: Ross-Reed

Christine Ross and Benjamin Reed were married during a 2 p.m. ceremony Oct. 19 at Ace Hotel in Chicago. Daniel Ross and Joel Reed, fathers of the bride and groom, officiated.

Parents of the bride are Daniel and Karen Ross of Franksville.

The groom's parents are Joel and Ann Reed of San Diego, Calif.

Maid of honor was Anna McKerrow, sister of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Melanie Plugge (bride's cousin) and Stephanie Grantsaris. Flower girl was the bride's niece, Eleanor McKerrow.

Best man was Peter Reed, brother of the groom.

Groomsmen were Maxwell Peterson (groom's cousin) and Darwin Lahue.

Ring bearers were Kai Fukuda and Seiji Fukuda (cousin's sons).

Ushers were the bride's cousins, Erik Plugge and Edward Plugge.

The reception was held at Ace Hotel. The couple honeymooned in Greece.

The Reeds are living in Dallas, Texas. Christine, 30, is a middle school teacher at The Winston School in Dallas. Benjamin, 35, is the general manager at Amphenol Corp. in Allen, Texas.

