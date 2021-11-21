Wedding: Raleigh-Bähl

David Julius Raleigh and Richard Kohrman Bähl were united in marriage during a 5 p.m. ceremony Oct. 30 at The Cutting Room in New York, N.Y. The Rev. Rhonda Ross-Kendrick officiated.

David is the son of the late Mamie M. Raleigh. He is the grandson of the late Julius and Mamie Raleigh.

Richard is son of Donald W. Bähl of Minneapolis, Minn. (formerly of Racine) and the late Doloris Bähl. He is the grandson of the late Frank and Teresa Gates.

Maids of honor were Diane Carlson and Suzanne Herlitz-Ferguson. Bridesmaids were Amy Britt, Elizabeth Vizzone and Terry Zucker.

Best men were James McEwen and Andrew Glaszek. Groomsmen were Jesse Beck, Tim Cornett, Ken Davis, Matthew Gardiner, Jeff Hudson, Dean Morris, Matthew Roy and William Porter-Smith.

Ushers are Michael Bähl, Richard's godson, and Cole Herlitz-Ferguson, David's godson.

The reception will held at The Cutting Room.

The couple is living in New York. David, 62, is an alumni of Interlochen Center for the Arts. He is a musician/entertainer working as a singer, songwriter, piano player and recording artist for David Raleigh Music Entertainment. David has four solo albums to his credit, and has toured extensively in Europe, Australia and Asia. Richard, 58, is a Racine native and graduate of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. He is the head director of talent acquisition for Williams Lea, a global business process outsourcing firm in New York. The couple met on Halloween in 1995 at the then newly-opened Baracuda bar in Chelsea.

