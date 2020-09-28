Wedding: Paulsen-Porcaro

Sydney Elizabeth Paulsen and Michael John Porcaro were married during a 3:30 p.m. ceremony July 31 in Richfield, Wis. The Rev. Sarah Stobie officiated.

Parents of the bride are Allison and Scott Bourdeau of Kenosha, and Donnie Paulsen of Kenosha.

The groom's parents are Anthony J. and Barb Porcaro of Mount Pleasant. Michael is the grandson of the late Anthony S. and Yolanda Porcaro, and the late Robert J. and Shirley Manegre.

Maid of honor was Aleena Villani. Bridesmaids were Samantha Paulsen (bride's sister), Kelsey Porcaro (groom's sister-in-law), Grace Bourdeau (bride's sister), Olivia Nokovic (bride's cousin) and Hayley White. Flower girl was the groom's niece, Gianna Porcaro.

Best man was Anthony R. Porcaro, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Alex Paulsen (bride's brother), Cody Peterson, Jon Capasso, Derek Peake and Jared Francois.

Readers were Natasha Ottum and Sharon Nokovic.

The reception was held at Terrace 167 in Richfield.

The Porcaros are living in Milwaukee. Sydney is a registered nurse at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. Michael is an assistant baseball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a field manager for the Kenosha Kingfish.

