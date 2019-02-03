The Irongate Equestrian Center in Croton, Ohio, was the setting Jan. 5 when Courtney Owsley and Logan Ketterer were married. William Glazer officiated during the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Keith and Melody Owsley of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of Jim and Jane Ottinger of Monticello, Ind.; Joseph and Virginia Owsley of LeHigh Acres of Fla., and the late Carolyn Owsley.
The groom's parents are Brian and Denise Ketterer of Racine. The groom is the grandson of Marty and Gay Ketterter of Germantown, Richard Figura of Racine and the late Jeanne Figura.
Maids of honor were Tori Rose and Amy Wieting. Bridesmaids were Dani Tiffany (groom's sister), Hayley Driscoll, Abby Fiegel, Liz Hebert and Maggie Campbell.
Best man was Grant Bell. Groomsmen were Zachary Owsley (bride's brother), Adam Tiffany (groom's brother-in-law), Keone Kehr, Micaiah Clark, J.T. Kotowski and Andrew Kovacevic.
Scott Bowsher (bride's uncle) and Mason Bowsher (bride's cousin) were the ushers.
The reception was held at the Irongate Equestrian Center. The couple honeymooned in Grenada.
They are living in El Paso, Texas. Courtney, 24, is an elementary teacher. Logan, 25, is pursuing a professional soccer player. Both are graduates of The Prairie School where they began dating their junior year of high school. The bride is a graduate of Illinois State University with a degree in elementary education. The groom is a graduate of Bradley University with a degree in accounting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.