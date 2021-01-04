Wedding: Nottleson-Rohde

Veterans Terrace in Burlington was the setting Aug. 8 when Katie Nottleson and Sean Rohde were married during a 4:30 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Peter and Sheila Nottleson of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of Neal and Gerry Nottleson of Racine, and the late Maurice and Dolores Finnegan.

The groom's parents are Terry and Ginger Rohde of Franksville. The groom's grandparents are Bob and Mary Rohde of Janesville, and Frank and Jean Valasek of Wind Lake.

Matron of honor was the bride's sister, Molly Nottleson. Man of honor was the bride's brother, Brian Nottleson. Bridesmaids were Tiffany Blaha, Stephanie Blaha, Liz Rohde (groom's sister) and Jesse Jesmer. Flower girl was Abby Czeskleba, cousin of the groom.

Best man was Ryan Lawson. Groomsmen were Daniel Rohde (groom's brother), Dylan Berry, Alex Gordon, Adam Czeskleba (groom's cousin) and Simon Aguero.

Steve Valasek, groom's uncle, was the usher.

The reception was held at Veterans Terrace.

The Rohdes are living in Racine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0