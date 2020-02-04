Wedding: Nottleson-Koldeway

Molly Nottleson and Andrew Koldeway were married during a 2 p.m. ceremony Sept. 21 at Faithbridge Church-Downtown Racine campus. The Rev. Dave Blackmer officiated.

Parents of the bride are Peter and Sheila Nottleson of Racine. The bride's grandparents are Neal and Gerry Nottleson of Racine.

Parents of the groom are Dan and Dorothy Koldeway of Burlington.

Maid of honor was Katie Nottleson (bride's sister). Matron of honor was Natalie Gilboy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bridesmaids were Jennifer Heelein (groom's sister), Stephanie Schoening, Amber Goessl, Sarah Nimmer and Hannah Braund. Flower girl was the groom's niece, Lily Koldeway. The bride's personal attendant was Kellie Windsor.

Best man was John Klein.

Groomsmen were Kevin Koldeway (groom's brother), Nick Koldeway (groom's brother), Tom Koldeway (groom's brother), Brian Nottleson (bride's brother), Derrick Nimmer and Zach Bakke. Ring bearer was the groom's nephew, Wyatt Koldeway.

Ethan Heelein (groom's nephew) and Saige Heelein (groom's niece) were the ushers.

The reception was held at Roma Lodge, Mount Pleasant.

The Koldeways are living in Racine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0