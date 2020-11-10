Wedding: Noll-Weber

Allison Rose Noll became the bride of Joshua Roman Weber Oct. 3 in St. Leonard's Catholic Church, Muskego. The Rev. Dan Janasik officiated during the 1:30 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Matthew and Julie Noll of Mount Pleasant. The bride is the granddaughter of Emily Noll of Mount Pleasant, the late Robert Noll, and Owen and Karen Burgess of Mount Pleasant.

Parents of the groom are Mark and Michelle Sather of Eagle. The groom is the grandson of James Weber of Muskego; the late Nancy Weber; the late Salomea and Lawrence Haas, and the late Gerald and Nancy Sather.

Maid of honor was Morgan Murphy. Bridesmaids were Meghan Igielski and Elisabeth Griffin.

Best man was Zachary Scholzen. Groomsmen were Andrew Schultz, Jacob Noll (bride's brother), Michael Stalsberg and Alek Henderson.

Chris Groenier, Dan Dombrowski and Ryan Bruchu were the ushers.

The reception was held in Eagle.

The Webers are living in Eagle. Allison, 25, is an OCD and anxiety behavior specialist at Rogers Behavioral Health in Oconomowoc. Joshua, 26, is an EHS specialist at Visual Pak, Waukegan, Ill.

