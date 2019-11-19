Wedding: Nelson-Potter

The Urban Ecology Center at Riverside Park in Milwaukee was the setting Aug. 17 when Sarah Nelson and Martin Potter were married during a 6 p.m. ceremony. Olivia Baldwin, friend of the couple, officiated. Michael Pinney and Stephen Trask were the readers.

Parents of the bride are Todd and Barbara Nelson of Racine. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Ray and Barbara Erickson, and the late Eugene and Hazel Nelson.

The groom's parents are Thomas Potter and Christine LaBlanc, both of Milwaukee. The groom is the grandson of Marian Potter of Milwaukee; the late John Potter; and the late Norman and Virginia LeBlanc.

Maid of honor was Lauren Fryan. Bridesmaids were Emily Purcell, and Kate Nelson and Kristen Nelson (bride's sisters). Junior bridesmaid was the bride's niece, Audrey Pinney.

Best man was Samm Kimball. Groomsmen were Daniel Potter (groom's brother), Dan Schommer and Eric Marcetich.

Ushers were James Kimball and Ty Peterson. Maria Trask, groom's sister, arranged the flowers.

The reception was held at the Urban Ecology Center. Guests traveled from the United States and Denmark.

The couple is living in Sacramento, Calif. Sarah, 29, is a speech and language pathologist and graduate student researcher at UC Davis MIND Institute. Martin, 29, is an audio technician.

