Stephanie Muratore and Christopher Hush were married during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony July 13 at The Rustic Barn in Burlington.
Parents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Muratore of Union Grove. The bride is the granddaughter of Jean VanSwol of Union Grove; Adelia Muratore of Union, Mo.; the late Dave Woodward; and the late Same Muratore.
The groom is the son of Tim Hush of Caledonia and the late Tammy Hush.
Maid of honor was Ashley Lucas. Bridesmaids were Ashley Jacobs, Amanda Muratore, Alexis Cantrell and Gabby SanFelipe. Flower girl was Rowan Kaske.
You have free articles remaining.
Best man was Tim Hush. Groomsmen were Ben Racer, John Yocco, Brandon Kerscher and Trevyr Kerscher. Ring bearer was Bentley Kerscher.
Ushers were Mark Hardie and Kevin Hansen.
The reception was held at Infusino's Banquet Hall.
The couple is living in Union Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.