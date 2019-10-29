{{featured_button_text}}
Stephanie Muratore and Christopher Hush

Stephanie Muratore and Christopher Hush

Stephanie Muratore and Christopher Hush were married during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony July 13 at The Rustic Barn in Burlington.

Parents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Muratore of Union Grove. The bride is the granddaughter of Jean VanSwol of Union Grove; Adelia Muratore of Union, Mo.; the late Dave Woodward; and the late Same Muratore.

The groom is the son of Tim Hush of Caledonia and the late Tammy Hush.

Maid of honor was Ashley Lucas. Bridesmaids were Ashley Jacobs, Amanda Muratore, Alexis Cantrell and Gabby SanFelipe. Flower girl was Rowan Kaske.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Best man was Tim Hush. Groomsmen were Ben Racer, John Yocco, Brandon Kerscher and Trevyr Kerscher. Ring bearer was Bentley Kerscher.

Ushers were Mark Hardie and Kevin Hansen.

The reception was held at Infusino's Banquet Hall.

The couple is living in Union Grove.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments