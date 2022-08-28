Wedding: Michael-Lundgren

Cinnamon Michael and David Lundgren were married during a 3 p.m. ceremony June 18 at Stein Farms in Salem. Stephanie Robers officiated.

Parents of the bride are Michele Nase of Barry, Ill., and Ray Michael of Port Carbon, Pa. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Dorothy and Late Irwin Nase, and the late Barbara and Ray Michael.

The groom is the son of Shaun and Freda Lundgren of Kenosha, and the late Kelly Lundgren. The groom’s grandparents are George and Sherryl Penzkover of Pleasant Prairie and Carolyn Odom of Kenosha.

Maid of honor was Kelli Bonn. Bridesmaids were Emma Lundgren (groom’s daughter), Lindsy Beaudin, Annmarie Johnston, Tessa Nehls and Felyshia Lupacchini. Flower girl was the couple’s daughter, Abigail Lundgren.

Best men were Robert Lundgren (groom’s brother) and Dominick Johnston. Groomsmen were Jonah Luzinski (bride’s son), Cole Beaudin, Tony Cesario and Chuck Nelson. Ring bearer was Jacob Lundgren (groom’s nephew).

The reception was held at Stein Farms.

The Lundgrens are living in Racine. The groom is a concrete foundation foreman for Perma Structo, Sturtevant.