Wedding: Marweg-Tate
Joseph Tate and Ashley Marweg

Joseph Tate and Ashley Marweg

Ashley Marweg and Joseph Tate were married during an 11 a.m. ceremony Oct. 26 at Harbor Rock Tabernacle. Pastor Paul Rhoads officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Chris Marweg and Aimee Sadowski-Marweg of Racine, and the granddaughter of James and Nannette Sadowski of Racine.

The groom is the son of Bob and Deb Tate II of Mount Pleasant, and the grandson of Joe and Doris Vander Molen of Union Grove; Les and Linda Woodland of Racine; and Terry (the late Bobby I) Tate of Nunica, Mich.

Maid of honor was the bride's sister, Brittany Marweg. Bridesmaids were Rachel Hasko and Kayla Underhill.

Best man was the groom's brother, Bobby Tate III. Groomsmen were Kyle Schulz, Jacob Rhoads and Kyle Marweg (bride's brother).

The reception was held shortly after the service at Harbor Rock Tabernacle.

The Tates are living in Racine.

