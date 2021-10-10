Wedding: L’Herault-Shields

Kimberly L’Herault and Aaron Shields were married during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony July 31 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Andrew McAlpin officiated.

Parents of the bride are Michele L’Herault of Spring Green, and Martin L’Herault of Saint Paul, Minn. The groom’s parents are Tom and Jodi Shields of Racine.

Maid of honor was the bride’s friend, Brooke Hogan. Bridesmaids were Renee Shields, Nicole Shields, Rachel Lam, Maggie Stropes and Isabel Turner. Attendants were Annie Bernhardt and Linzie Dobbs. Flower girl was Delilah Krebs.

Best man was the groom’s brother, Michael Shields. Groomsmen were Jordan Bernhardt, Alex Amann, Casimir Bielinski, Yanni Haros and Nicholas Weiand. Ring bearer was Maxwell Krebs.

Ushers were Andrew Lam, Jack Faletti, Devan McKenzie and Liam McKenzie.

The reception was held at The Lageret in Stoughton.

Aaron was born and raised in Racine incidentally four days before Kimberly was born across the country in Eureka, Calif., before moving to Spring Green. They both attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which is where they met during their freshman year.

The couple lives in Chicago, where Aaron works in software and Kimberly in advertising.

