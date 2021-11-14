Wedding: Klos-Dresen

River Bend Nature Center in Caledonia was the setting Oct. 23 when Stacy Klos and Mitchell Dresen were married during a 3 p.m. ceremony. They chose River Bend because it’s where they first met. Paul Costanzo was the officiant.

The bride is the daughter of Janis Klos of Round Rock, Texas, and the granddaughter of the late Arthur and Arlene Powers.

The groom’s parents are Michael and Dawn Dresen of Racine. The groom is the grandson of Lester and Linda Woodland of Racine, the late Shirley Woodland, and the late Michael and Margaret Dresen.

Flower girls were the bride’s nieces, Shelby Dailey, Samarah Dailey and Stella Dailey.

Ring bearer was the bride’s nephew, Aydin Mahmoud.

Jacob Dresen, groom’s brother, was the usher.

The reception was held at River Bend Nature Center.

The Dresens are living in Racine. Stacy is a self-employed hair stylist with Illustris Beauty. Mitchell is a landscape foreman for Dresen Landscaping LLC.

