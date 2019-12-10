Wedding: Kingsley-Hrpcek

Lisa Marie Kingsley and Adam Stephen Hrpcek were married during a 5:30 p.m. ceremony Oct. 19 at the James J. Hill Center in St. Paul, Minn. The wedding was officiated by Charlie and Kelly Lamb, friends of the couple.

Parents of the bride are Harlan and Elaine Kingsley of Hill City, Minn. The bride is the granddaughter of Ella Kingsley of Hill City.

The groom's parents are Steve and Kathy Hrpcek of Racine. The groom is the grandson of Marilyn Clark of Racine.

Maid of honor was Denise Kingsley, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kate Peerenboom and Christine Zilmer. The bride's personal attendant was Jane Dullum.

Best man was Ben Thompson. Groomsmen were Mark Hrpcek, groom's brother, and Clint Grandahl.

Ben Johnson and Matt Niesen were the ushers.

The reception was held at the James J. Hill Center.

The Hrpceks are living in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Lisa, 37, is a channel marketing manager at Tennant Co., Minneapolis. She is a 2000 graduate of Hill City School, a 2004 graduate of The College of St. Benedict with a degree in management and communication and a 2011 graduate of the University of Minnesota with a master's degree in business administration. Adam, 35, is associate director of project management at OATI, Minneapolis. He is a 2002 graduate of St. Catherine's High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in information technology infrastructure.

