Briana King and Chad Ashley were married during a 4 p.m. ceremony June 4 at The Lucy of Cescaphe, Philadelphia, Pa.

Parents of the bride are Gregg and Elizabeth King of Chula Vista, Calif.

The groom’s parents are Dennis and Jennifer Ashley of Racine.

The couple is living in Philadelphia.

