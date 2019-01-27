Try 1 month for 99¢
Jonathan Benedetto and Karen Kasinski

Jonathan Benedetto and Karen Kasinski

Karen Kasinski and Jonathan Benedetto were united in marriage Oct. 27 by the Rev. James P. Murphy. The 11 a.m. ceremony was in Church of the Gesu, Milwaukee.

The bride's parents are Jerry and Mary Kasinski of 7201 Foley Road, Caledonia. The bride is the granddaughter of Edward and Virginia Kasinski of 2618 N. Main St., Mary Ann Biondi of 1510 Richard Ave. and the late Joseph Biondi.

Parents of the  groom are Louis and Karen Benedetto of Glenview, Ill. The groom is the grandson of Martha Coppins of Lockport, Ill., and the late Leonard and Antonia Benedetto.

The reception was held at The Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Milwaukee.

The couple is living in Chicago. Karen, 29, is a dentist. Jonathan, 30, is a commercial lender. Karen received her bachelor of science in biological sciences and a doctorate of dental surgery at Marquette University. Jonathan earned a bachelor of science in real estate at Marquette, and a master of business administration at DePaul University.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments