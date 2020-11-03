 Skip to main content
Wedding: Jondro-Baskin
Wedding: Jondro-Baskin

Samantha Jondro and Marcus Baskin

Samantha Jondro and Marcus Baskin were married during a 3 p.m. ceremony Oct. 10 at Faith Christian Fellowship. Bishop Sheila Nienhaus officiated.

Parents of the bride are George and Deborah Jondro of Monroe, Mich.

The groom's parents are Todd and Sheila Nienhaus of Racine, and Herrin and Imke Baskin of Racine.

Maid of honor was Katie Henry. Bridesmaid was the groom's daughter, Mya Baskin.

Best man was the groom's brother, Tracy Baskin. Groomsman was the groom's brother, Kala Baskin.

The reception was held at Meadowbrook Country Club, Mount Pleasant.

The Baskins are living in Racine. Samantha, 36, is an office administrator at Goodyear CTSC in Oak Creek. Marcus, 41, is a telesales specialist at Verizon-National.

